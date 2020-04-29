Local 4-H groups planning “virtual” summer camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Groups are re-working their summer activities to fit social distancing guidelines as Kansas 4-H has banned face-to-face meetings until July 4.

4-H groups in Shawnee County and the surrounding area will be having “virtual” summer camp. Candis Meerpohl, Shawnee County 4-H Youth Development Agent, said they plan to send campers boxes of supplies to use during daily “Zoom” calls.

“All we can do is give them the activities and the resources,” Meerpohl said. “Kids want to be outside and they want to be doing something new. Youth are curious, they have minds that will think of things that we will never think of.”

Meerpohl said they are going to plan activities, so kids are only in front of the computer for 15 minutes at a time. She said they plan to have nature scavenger hunts where kids explore their own backyards and show the rest of the group what they found.

While it’s not in person, Meerpohl said they plan to hold a camp dance over Zoom and send campers ingredients to make s’mores.

