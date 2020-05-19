Local 4-H members celebrate new guidelines that could allow livestock competitions

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday morning the Wabaunsee County Livestock Show Committee sent a letter to Governor Kelly to ask her to let them hold their livestock show in June. On Monday evening they got a response from the Kansas Department of Agriculture saying they should be able to do just that, as long as they followed some rules.

Whether a new member like Ty Jones, or an experienced one like Kaylee Lukert, 4-H members are dedicated to raising their animals.

Lukert is the president of the Wabaunsee County 4-H Council.

“It’s taught me responsibility, leadership, citizenship. Basically all of the qualities that make me who I am, I’ve learned in 4-H,” Lukert said.

Cassie Jones is an associate professor of animal sciences and industry at K-State and a 4-H mom, so she knows the work the members put into their livestock. That’s why the news that they had to cancel a scheduled competition was so hard.

“We had to already push back the beef, sheep, and meat goat version from April until now, because we’re trying to flatten the curve associated with COVID-19,” Cassie Jones said.

Now that Kansas is in Phase 1.5 of reopening, the Wabaunsee County Livestock Show Committee sent a letter to Governor Laura Kelly asking that livestock shows be put under separate rules than fairs and festivals.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture said they could hold those shows starting in Phase 2, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. You can find those rules here.

“We’re still only Phase 1.5 and we’re going to be in this phase for a couple of weeks yet, but we’re hoping, fingers crossed that we continue to see a reduction of COVID-19 cases in the state and we can roll out to Phase 2 so our youth can show their livestock,” Cassie Jones said.

That means Ty and Kaylee may get to show the animals they’ve worked so hard to raise.

“It’s pretty cool to show off what we’ve been working on and also it’s a good learning experience,” Ty Jones said.

“Getting to showcase all of my work with my livestock, who are honestly more like friends to me than like projects, it’s just an amazing experience and one I would not trade for anything,” Lukert said.

That livestock show will look a little different because they’ll be doing things like restricting crowds and following other social distancing rules. It is scheduled to happen June 6th and 7th and is sponsored by the Wabaunsee County Fair Association.

They’re also hoping they’ll have another chance to compete at the county fair which is July 24th-28th in Alma.