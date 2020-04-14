Local allergist explains difference between coronavirus and allergies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Springtime can bring allergies for many people. A doctor at the Topeka Allergy and Asthma clinic broke down the differences between allergies and the coronavirus.

Dr. Roxana Voica says the first thing you should pay attention to is if you usually get allergies at this time of year.

She said people with allergies will usually have a runny nose or congestion, itchy watery eyes or sneezing. She said you might have a cough from drainage in the back of the throat as well.

As for coronavirus, the symptoms are a dry cough, shortness of breath and a fever.

“If someone is getting coronavirus and the infection is severe, they’ll have completely different symptoms than the allergy symptoms. They’ll have much more severe symptoms, body aches, cough so I think they can tell the difference,” Voica said.

Dr. Voica said to call a health specialist if you are starting to feel sick and don’t think it’s allergies.