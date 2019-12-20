Local American Legion invites you to fundraiser this weekend after break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local American Legion post is asking for help after a break-in.

American Legion Post 400 in Topeka is hosting a silent auction and raffle after a man smashed through the glass door and stole alcohol and lottery tickets.

The break-in happened on December 9.

Local businesses and restaurants, like Spangles and Dickey’s, have donated items and gift certificates for the raffle items.

The fundraiser starts at 5 p.m. Saturday night at 3029 NW US Highway 24.

There will be a dance following the fundraiser with live music from the band ‘Time Express’.