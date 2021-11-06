Local American Legion members honor veterans even in death

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local members of a national organization worked Saturday to beautify a cemetery in honor of Kansas veterans.

On Friday, Post 421 of the American Legion raised an American flag on the Mount Auburn Cemetery pole. Now, members are working on cleaning up the cemetery and placing flags on the graves of veterans.

As far back as 1888, veteran burials have been common for the Topeka cemetery. Members of 421 believe remembering those who have served throughout history are important.

“The civil war, Spanish American war, all of those wars clear up through Vietnam are represented here at this cemetery. It’s those veterans that made America what it is today,” Adjutant for Post 421 John Desch said.

Tracking down veterans in the cemetery isn’t an easy task. Members are expecting the project to take around one year in total.