Local animal control officer recognized for owl rescue

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An owl is in rehab after a local animal control officer rescued it from a net.

“This is the first owl I’ve ever got to handle,” Shawnee County Animal Control Officer Sabrina Bowden said. “It was pretty exciting.”

Residents called 911 for help on Wednesday afternoon when they spotted the owl trapped in a net on an athletic field.

The owl was “pretty twisted” in the net Officer Bowden said. She estimates it took 30 minutes to work the owl out of the bind. Her partner and one other helped to keep the owl calm as they removed the bird from the netting.

Bowden turned the owl over to a vet and a rehabilitation facility. The owl is “doing good” and expected to make a full recovery.

“Not only do I get to help the animals,” Bowden said, “but you can’t have a bad day playing with furry animals. I’m just glad the owl was OK.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office recognized Bowden for a job well done in a tweet Friday morning.