MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Humane Society teamed up with Petco and Redi Systems on Saturday for the “Share the Love” Valentine’s supply drive.

In addition to a table full of toys, they raised $115 in gift cards and $105 in cash. The drive helps benefit nine puppies that were recently taken in by the shelter.

Each puppy is taken in by a foster home, where the shelter equips each puppy foster parent with the needed items.

“If you have a puppy in your house, you need to have a kennel, you need to have the food, you need to have the bowls and puppy pads and chew toys,” Riley County Humane Society Dog Coordinator Diana Pavlisko said. “That responsibility then becomes theirs to get the dog socialized and ready to go into their forever home when they’re ready.”

The Humane Society aims to have a dog drive every quarter, and you can always donate to them directly. For more information, visit their website here.