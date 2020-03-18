Local animal shelter to enforce social distancing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Helping Hands Humane Society looks to enforce social distancing by closing off their main building to the public.

Starting Thursday, March 19th Helping Hands will be limiting the amount of people in their facility. They plan on having those interested in viewing and adopting pets, make an appointment ahead of time so they can control how many people are in the building at once.

“The health and safety of our pets and the community is our top priority. According to the World Health Organization, there is ‘no evidence that companion animals have been infected or could spread coronavirus (COVID-19):'” says Executive Director Kathy Maxwell.

As more and more businesses start to close down completely, Helping Hands wants the community to know that they will continue to care for the animals even if they have to close off their doors completely to the public. “Our fear at this time is that as an open admission shelter, if we did have to close our doors and were not allowed to adopt out animals, we would not be able to stop taking animals in, which would create a bottleneck. We cannot keep from taking in animals who need us, and there are still many wonderful animals who need loving homes” Maxwell explains.

Helping Hands also wants the public to know that during this time they can help out by continuing to adopt. In times like these, when you’re trying to stay home as much as possible, this might be the best time to adopt a furry friend.

“Right now would be a great time to come adopt animals and you know, the more animals we get adopted that opens up space for if people need to surrender their animals due to hospitalizations or health crisis or have us temporarily care for their animals.” says Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development.

If you feel like the time is right for your family to adopt a pet, call (785) 233-7325 to set up an appointment.