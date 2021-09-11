Local animals find new homes with Clear The Shelter event at Sharp Honda

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Some local animals in Topeka got to find their forever homes today thanks to the Clear The Shelters event at Sharp Honda dealership.

Helping Hands Humane Society teamed up with Hills Pet Foods to put on the event in hopes that all families and people in the community can find their furry friend.

Everyone in the community was invited to stop by and receive half off of their original adoption price thanks to the dealership covering some of the costs.

“We love Helping Hands,” said the general manager of Sharp Honda Steve Matukewicz. “It’s a great organization and and we are blessed to be involved with them. They do such a great job and work so hard. The whole pandemic was really hard on them so we just want to assist in any way that we can.”

Since the start of Clear The Shelter events a few weeks ago, a little over 200 pets have been adopted. That would set the second highest record month in Helping Hand’s history for adoptions made.

If you didn’t get to make it to the event tonight, you still have many opportunities to meet your new best friend. Clear the Shelter will continue on until September 19th, offering new deals and specials for adoptions.