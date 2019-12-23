Local artisans put new spin on traditional crafts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of crafters in Topeka are keeping old traditions alive and finding ways to put a new twist on them.

A spool of yarn can become a beanie or even a blanket.

“I can sit there and watch Netflix all day and stitch away,” said Potwin Fiber Artisans member Isaiah Roby. “At the end, I have something ridiculous that I can give somebody.”

The Potwin Fiber Artisans meet once a month at St. David’s Episcopal Church to work on their crafts and share them with one another. It’s a place full of learning and inspiration.

“I do something and it doesn’t look like the picture is supposed to and I come and go what did I do? Help me out here,” said President Linda Stanfill. “It’s a great group for that.”

While fiber art may be considered old school, that’s not stopping these artisans from putting a new spin on their creations.

“It’s our history and you never know when what’s old now is gonna be the next new thing,” said Stanfill.

As one of the younger members of the group, Roby said that’s what is inspiring younger generations to give it a try.

“Now, you’re getting people more my age or younger doing crazy things that you’ve never seen before because they found a way to express themselves,” said Roby.

To help introduce fiber art to the community , they host their annual Twisted Fiber Festival in Topeka every November. It includes vendors, classes, demonstrations and an art show.

Young or old, the Potwin Fiber Artisans are showing people that fiber art is something anyone can do. All you need is some material and creativity.

For more information about the Potwin Fiber Artisans, click HERE.