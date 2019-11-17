Local artisans show off their creativity through traditional techniques

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Potwin Fiber Artisans hosted their annual Twisted Fiber Festival Saturday.

Local artisans showed off their best products and techniques with each other and members of the community.

Organizers said it’s a great way to showcase how creative these traditional crafts can be.

“It was created to save some of the traditional works,” said Potwin Fiber Artisans President Linda Stanfill. “Tatting, lace making, weaving, spinning, knitting, crochet, sewing, everything. If it can be done with fibers, we have somebody probably who does it.”

The festival also featured classes and demonstrations as well as an art show.