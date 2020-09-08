Local artist brings brightness to East Topeka Renaissance District with mural

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Denise Cooper left Topeka at the age of 18, but her passion for art brought her back.

When visiting one day, Cooper saw a stage used for showing movies in the East Topeka Renaissance District, and she knew that would be her next project.

“I’m from the east side of Topeka, I saw all the murals downtown and in NOTO and north side and I came home, and I was like ‘Where are our murals? So, I’m the muralist, why not do one?'” Cooper said.

Cooper, with the help of community members, has been hard at work painting a mural on the stage.

It features drawings and symbols that represent African American culture, something that runs deep in the area, Cooper said.

The mural should be done within the next few weeks, and then will get to work on the front side as well.