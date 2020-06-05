Local artist paints mural of George Floyd in NOTO Arts District

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Ten days following the murder of George Floyd, a local artist has found his own way to protest.

Jordan E. Brooks is an artist at the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District in Topeka. On Thursday, Brooks was in NOTO getting prepared for First Friday and felt inspired. He painted a mural of George Floyd which is displayed just down from the Amused Art Gallery.

“Wanted to do something inspiring and to let my own energy out, to channel my frustration. I wanted to bring it back to the whole issue at hand,” Jordan E. Brooks said. “It could happen to anyone not just minorities. It’s just the situations, especially minorities. It starts with him first him, it could be me, it could be you, it could be us.”

Brooks painted the mural orange because he says, “I think the skin color is the biggest elephant in the room so I just decided to get rid of the color in general and just take it away and make it orange, so we can talk about the issue at hand, which is not communicating as human beings about our frustrations and our problems and our inequalities.”