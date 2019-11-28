Local artist T-Rell donates more than 300 pairs of shoes to kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s the season of giving and one local hip-hop artist gave back to his community Wednesday.

Terrell Terry, or T-Rell, spent the day outside of the Walmart on Wanamaker. He was handing out shoes to kids for free.

T-Rell originally bought 300 pairs to give away but after he ran out, he went into the store and bought more. He said he wanted to give back to the community that helped raise him.

“I know how hard it can be, especially around the holidays and when Christmas time is coming up,” said T-Rell. “Parents be looking for stuff they can give their kids, those that can’t afford it. It feels good to be able to be from here to give back knowing that what I do for my career feels good, to be like here you go.”

T-Rell also wanted to show parents they don’t need to buy fancy clothes. He says sometimes all their kids want to see is their favorite super hero on their shoes.