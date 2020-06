TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local artist T-Rell has released the music video he filmed this week in Topeka for his new song, “I’m Black.”

T-Rell invited people in the community to show up at the statehouse wearing black. Members of the Topeka Police Department, including Chief Bill Cochran, also showed up.

The music video came after days of protests and rallies across the nation over the death of George Floyd.

Cheif of police locked arms with me , had to show my city we can do this, i’m taking lead it’s gonna take time but we can do this, Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate , only love can do that ❤️🙏🏾💯 #ImBlack pic.twitter.com/6UwCVbnDNZ — T-Rell (@TRell785) June 4, 2020

You can watch the new music video below.