Local artist tattoos Post Malone with Mahomes, Kelce signature

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Ruben Reza is a tattoo artist in Junction City with some well known clients.

Reza joined rapper Post Malone at his concert in Kansas City where he gave the musician some new ink on his face, all backstage.

He admits he was a little nervous but he treats every client the same.

Reza also met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce at the concert, where Post Malone bet some real estate on his body over a game of beer pong. Post Malone lost to the Super Bowl champions. The stakes were high: he had Reza tattoo the two players’ autographs on his arm, along with the Chiefs logo.