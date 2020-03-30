Local artist using her talents to help others affected by coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local artist is using her talents to help people in the community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Goetz made a graphic design on her computer as a way to deal with stress. Originally she was just sharing it on social media, but now it’s raising money for restaurant workers in Topeka.

Goetz partnered with Tradepost Tees in Topeka to create a t-shirt. The design is the state motto for Kansas, “Ad Astra Per Aspera.” It means “to the stars through difficulty.”

Goetz wants the design to encourage people that we will get through this pandemic together.

The money raised from the t-shirt sales will be donated to restaurant workers in Topeka.

“A lot of those folks are my friends, I care about them, I want them to stay here when this is all done. There needed to be a bigger gesture to let them know we care,” Goetz said.

She said Tradepost Tees is going to match what they make.

The t-shirts are on sale for $25. To buy, click here.