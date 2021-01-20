Local artists get creative with sprucing up NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two local artists continue to leave their mark on the art community by adding a little extra flair to the light poles in the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District.

Eight structural banners were fastened to light poles in lieu of some of the traditional art banners that feature a variety of local artists from the community. Brainstorming for these metal artwork pieces first began in the Spring of 2018.

The two artists, Michael Bradley and Larry Peters, said the art pieces are made out of mostly aluminum and silk screen frames. When a request for spare aluminum parts was made by the artists for the project, the community came together and delivered.

“It’s out there for everybody. It’s universal,” Bradley said. “It’s hopefully….lots of people get involved in adding to what we’ve done this far and I think they will. That’s the direction things are going is more and more community projects.”

The two artists, who have decades of experience between them, hope their work within the community will inspire future artists to spark their own creativity.