Local assisted living facility holds drive-up Fourth of July picnic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Legend at Capital Ridge assisted living facility in Topeka on Friday brought people the Fourth of July celebration they may be missing out on this year.

The staff hosted a drive-up picnic today, where people could simply pick-up a homemade meal at no cost.

“A little something from us to them where they can still enjoy the Fourth of July holiday and have a typical barbecue hamburger, some homemade potato salad, and some baked beans,” said Don Yunger, residence director of Legend at Capital Ridge.

This was available to older community members who perhaps are not able to attend their usual festivities this Fourth of July with the coronavirus pandemic.

Yunger said he hopes this not only gave them a chance to get outside of the house, but also be able to socialize with their staff.