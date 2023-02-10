TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Super Bowl is just days away, so local Chiefs fans are joining in on the fun in any way they can. Because of all the food that comes with Super Bowl Sunday, local bakeries are also feeling the weight of the big game. Many of them are currently swamped with orders.

However, the workers at Cookies by Gayla in West Ridge Mall said they have everything under control. They’re used to cranking out high volumes of cookies and say they’re more than ready for Sunday. Gayla Kirk, the store’s owner, has been in the business for years. With the Chiefs appearing in three of the past for Super Bowls, she and her staff have gotten used to the hustle and bustle of Super Bowl week.

The staff makes Chiefs-decorated cookies, both for custom orders and for the physical store. The cookies include all kinds of designs, and some are even decorated with Andy Reid’s or Patrick Mahomes’ faces. There are all kinds of ways to buy the crew’s festive sweet treats.

“They’re going to schools. They’re going to jobs,” Kirk said. “We’ve had some corporate orders that were bought for all the employees for red Friday. A lot of gifts, we’re delivering to nursing homes, I mean, you name it.”

Customers can choose what assortment of styles and how many cookies they want. Gayla’s staff says over the past few days, they’ve taken too many orders to count. One order alone was for 400 cookies.

It’s a good thing all of the ladies at Gayla’s are Chiefs fans, because they get to have fun while on the job.