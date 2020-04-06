Local bakery goes the extra mile to help truck drivers

BELVUE, Kan. (KSNT) — Loretta’s Artisanal Bakery and Cafe in Belvue is located right off of Highway 24. Owner Loretta Lopez said semi-truck drivers pass through the area all the time.

So when a truck driver came in last week and mentioned he had a hard time finding places to get food, Lopez wanted to help.

She posted on the bakery’s facebook page that truck drivers are welcome to stop in and get their food to go, and they’ll also treat them to a free coffee.

“It was really sad to see that because you know, our truckers are supplying our stores,” said Lopez. “We’re complaining we don’t have toilet paper and everything else that’s in the stores and yet why are we not giving them extra amenities to help them out?”

Lopez said while it may be a small gesture, she hopes it can help make things a little bit easier for those truck drivers.