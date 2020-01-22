Local bakery offering Chiefs-themed cookies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka bakery wants to help you celebrate the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl with some sweet treats.

Cookies by Gayla is rolling out its Chiefs-themed cookies. Those include sugar cookies with buttercream frosting in the shape of a football or in Chiefs colors.

The bakery said the cookies are a way to show its support for the team.

“We like to stand together, especially our Chiefs,” Brooke Dennison said. “We want to show our support to them no matter how far away we are from them. They’re still close to home with us.”

Dennison said they have these Chiefs cookies no matter how well the team is doing. She also said this is a big deal since it’s the first time she will see her team head to a championship.

You can start calling in your orders now at (785) 478-3148.