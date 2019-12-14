Local bank shares ways to protect your wallet from scams this holiday season

A local bank is reminding people of some ways to keep your wallet safe this holiday season.

Experts at Capitol Federal in Topeka say a common scam people are falling victim to this time of year is a text message saying their credit or debit card has been blocked.

The message then prompts people to call a phone number and provide their information to get the issue resolved.



“We recommend if a customer gets a text like that, they just look at the number on the back of their card and call that number to verify with their bank or that they would contact their bank directly using the phone number that’s on their website,” said Retail Banking Operations Officer Sarah Sanders.

Sanders also said checking your account regularly and opting to receive alerts for every time your card is used are easy ways to protect yourself from suspicious activity.

For more information about how to protect yourself from scams, click HERE.