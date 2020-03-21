Local barbershop making changes to stay open

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local barbershop is finding ways to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaza 21 Barber Shop said they plan to stay open as long as possible.

Stylists have made a few changes in an effort to keep them and their clients safe.

They aren’t taking any walk-ins and are asking that customers come in alone.

If customers have any cold symptoms they’re asking them to reschedule.

Angela Johnson, the shop’s owner, said the extra cleaning is nothing new to them and required by the Barber Cosmetology Board.

“They do check us and it is strict,” Johnson said. “And so barbershops and beauty shops should be really cleaning and changing out their waters and their brushes and all that and keeping stuff clean so it doesn’t infect people.”

She also says stylists are washing their hands between each client and are not getting directly in customers’ faces.