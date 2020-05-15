Local bars adapt to new reopening plan

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Businesses right here in Northeast Kansas are learning about the governor’s new plans to re-open the state. They’re figuring out how the restrictions in phase 1.5 will impact them moving forward.

Johnny’s Tavern in Topeka says its business won’t change much. They are continuing to take precautions. Workers are wearing masks and gloves. However, General Manager Andrew Fyler says the news wasn’t a huge surprise to delay phase 2 because he was surprised by how early phase 2 was supposed to be.

“I do feel bad for anybody who runs any other bar or night club because I want to go out and drink at a bar just as much as anybody does and it is a bummer that things keep changing and we don’t know what to expect,” said Fyler.

Fyler says while the news is a disappointing, doing what’s best for everyone is most important.