Local bars prepare for Super Bowl Sunday feast

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In addition to the game itself, food is a major part of the Super Bowl experience.

According to the USDA, Super Bowl Sunday ranks second as America’s biggest day of food consumption, right behind Thanksgiving.

The staff at Johnny’s Tavern in Topeka made sure to plan accordingly. They’ve been preparing since Friday so that they could keep up with the demand.

“We got our truck yesterday,” said General Manager Andrew Fyler. “We had to get everything ready to go with panning up wings and cooking things up this morning and making sure everything’s ready to go this afternoon when we deep fry everything. So it’s a 72 hour process really.”

According to the National Chicken Council’s annual Chicken Wing Report, Americans are expected to eat a record 1.4 billion wings Sunday. That’s up 27 million from last year’s Super Bowl.

So, it’s safe to say wings reign supreme as the food of choice for Super Bowl Sunday.