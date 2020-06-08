Local bars reopen as Shawnee County enters phase 3 of reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, phase three of the reopening plan will begin in Shawnee County and local bars can once again allow customers to come back through their doors for a cold one.

Topeka’s Speck’s has been closed since March 18th, a tough challenge to take on for any small business but they’ve made it through and now will start getting things back to normal. Shawnee county is keeping the restriction on people, up to 50% capacity or 45 people total, and the owners say that masks will be work by employees at all times as well as temperature checks before their works come inside. In the end, they’re more excited to just get back and see their customers that feel more like friends.

“I think it’ll be good, it’ll be exciting to see everyone back and it’s gonna be nerve-racking to see how busy it’ll be cause people are still like worried about everything that’s going on,” Manager Madison Maichel said.

“The masks will be hard to get used to and wearing them all the time. I’m a little Closter phobic so, they’ll be hard to wear in the kitchen but we’ll make do,” owner Debbie Harrod said.

Health concerns are paramount for everyone right now, and the bar will be sure to take every measure to make sure customers stay safe and their employees do as well.

“All employees wearing masks, when my employees come in they’ll have their temperature checked before they come to work, lots of sanitizing,” Harrod assured.

“Everyone’s going to be wearing gloves, in between tables, the kitchen’s been totally redone all sanitary there, everything’s been put in totes so nothing’s touching,” Maichel added.

The gang at Speck’s will have it clean and ready for tomorrow, in part for what they call husband daycare. A true service to the community. They also have a new tv behind the bar and walk-up bar service is something that is now available again to bars.

This is specific to Shawnee County, but most in our area are following suit with the governor’s reopening plan so anyone should be able to be back in their favorite saloon very soon.