Local bars, restaurants accused of breaking new health order

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple bars and restaurants are being accused of not following Shawnee County’s new health order from local officials. The order requires those businesses to close at 9 p.m. in response to a growing number of coronavirus cases in the area.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook identified three primary businesses that pose the largest health risk because of crowd size, he said in an email to KSNT News.

Cook said these bars either did not maintain social distancing rules or were open past 9 p.m.

Failure to meet the order could result in a civil citation and fine, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Non-compliance could result in civil citations that carry a maximum possible penalty of up to $2,500 per violation being issued and sent to the District Attorney’s Office,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a statement to KSNT News. However, officials are focusing on education and compliance.

Debbie Harrod, owner of Specks Bar & Grill, is also accusing bars and restaurants of breaking the health order. Harrod said Specks is closing at 9 p.m. to comply with the order.

KSNT News has reached out to city and county officials for comment, along with the businesses accused of breaking the health order. This story will be updated as more information is discovered.