TOPEKA (KSNT) -It’s another exciting week for Taylor Swift fans as her Eras Tour comes to the movie screen.

In anticipation of the singer’s new film, the Topeka Wheatfield 9 B&B Theatre hosted a Taylor Swift-themed trivia night Tuesday, where local “Swifties” could show off their knowledge. The theatre hosts a game night each Tuesday night in its lobby, this Taylor Swift-themed evening comes just days before the premiere of the Eras Tour concert film.

“Taylor Swift trivia night was great, it’s a lot of fun always, every night,” trivia host David Lowry said. “We had a great turnout tonight, as we always do for Taylor Swift trivia night. They [Swift fans] know what they’re talking about. They got like 90-95% of the questions right.”

The film premieres on Friday, Oct. 13. B&B Theatres tells 27 News they are “So excited for the concert film opening this Friday.” Movie-goers are invited to arrive at their theatre 30 minutes prior to showtime to exchange Taylor Swift friendship bracelets, as seen at each of her Eras Tour concerts.