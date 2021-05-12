Local Black community honored with Kansan’s mural

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas native is using his artistic ability to honor the Black community in Manhattan.

Originally from Wichita, EuGene V Byrd III’s mural for the Black community is 14 feet wide. He is painting it inside of the new Douglass Activity Center. The city contracted the Byrd to create the piece. It will honor the history of the culture in the Little Apple, celebrate social justice and promote racial equality.

“It’s really educating people,” EuGene V Byrd III, the mural artist said. “And it’s definitely being impactful and the black residents are feeling represented to have that representation of themselves on the wall. And that’s just the power of art. With art you can bring a healthy dialogue that’s kind of necessary.”

The final product will be revealed on June 19. It will be apart of the Juneteeth celebration in Manhattan, which recognizes freedom from slavery in the United States.