Local blood center hopes to help fight coronavirus by collecting plasma from survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local blood center is calling on coronavirus survivors to help people fighting the virus right now and a Topeka man is answering that call.

This week Randy Gragg became the very first person to go into the Community Blood Center in Topeka to donate plasma with coronavirus antibodies.

He said his fight with coronavirus was tough. He spent five days at Topeka’s Stormont Vail Hospital, but now he’s fully recovered.

That means his blood is full of antibodies from having fought off the infection. Doctors can use the plasma that Randy donated and inject it into people currently battling the virus.

Their hope is that the anitibodies that helped Gragg fight off the virus will help someone else fight it off too.

Gragg said he’s just happy to be able to pay it forward.

“I was one of the lucky ones. My symptoms were very mild as compared to the people you see on ventilators in the hospital,” Gragg said. “If I could help someone get off that ventilator and get well and get out of the hospital, I’m all for it.”

A doctor with the Community Blood Center said health officials aren’t sure that this plasma treatment works yet, but they are hopeful.

Even if you haven’t had the virus you can still help. There’s a shortage right now of blood donations, so you can help by donating blood normally as well.

If you want to make an appointment to donate plasma with coronavirus antibodies, or blood you can go here.