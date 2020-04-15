Local bowlers part of history making season

(KSNT) – Just prior to the sports world shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemc, two local bowlers made history. Manhattan’s Alex Newell and Topeka’s Erin Mayfield bowl for Barton Community College, which finished runner up at the Junior College Athletic Association’s national championship. Newell won the individual championship and to make things even more impressive, it was the first season in the history of the program.

“Not really knowing at first, it was kind of a surprise to me,” says Newell.

“The first year bowling team won a national championship, but I think since we all worked together as a team and we all came together as a team I think it was pretty cool,” added Mayfield.

“Once we got there and I saw the level of competition I knew we had a chance to compete,” said Barton coach Mike Perry.

Both Newell and Mayfield will return next season as sophomores hoping to bring home the national title.