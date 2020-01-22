Local brewery debuts three new limited batch beers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Blind Tiger in Topeka has three new beers, but only for a limited time.

The beers, just tapped Tuesday, are the Cafe Mocha, Passion Fruit Sour and Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout. They join more than 20 more beers.

Owner Jay Ives says the ideas for these craft beers are developed locally. Ives says the Cafe Mocha is his current favorite.

“John Dean, our award winning brewmaster, these all came out of his creative mind,” said Ives. “We tasted it the other day and it was just delicious.”

There is only one batch of each brew, so if you would like to try it, you’ll need to act fast.