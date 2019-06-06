Local brewery expanding, offering a sneak peek

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A popular Topeka brewery is creating a second location.

The owners of The Happy Basset Brewing Company in west Topeka bought 11 acres in southwest Topeka to create a destination venue.

"We want to grow. We love Topeka. This is a great place to bring your friends, bring family, have a great time," says Marne Craver, Happy Basset co-owner.

The new location will have a fireplace, outdoor bar seating, and even a bark park for dogs.

"I've picked pieces here and there off other breweries and outdoor venues. Music and drinking beer with your dog is what everyone wants," says Eric Craver, Happy Basset co-owner.

The Cravers hope for a grand opening by Spring of 2020. They're offering a sneak peek that also serves as a fundraiser on June 22 with live music, food vendors, and games. There will be a $5 charge at the door. All money raised goes to Hope and Healing Academy.

You can get a sneak peek of the new, second Happy Basset location at 510 SW 49th St.