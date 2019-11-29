Local brothers arrested hours apart for driving separate stolen vehicles

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – It was not the 2-for-1 Black Friday special authorities in Jackson County were expecting, as they caught two Topeka brothers driving stolen vehicles hours apart.

It all started at 1:30 a.m. Friday when a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer west of Mayetta on 150th Road for breaking a traffic law.

Sheriff Tim Morse said deputies arrested the driver, 36-year-old Eric McCracken, for driving on a suspended license and having stolen property. Deputies determined the car was stolen.

Then, just before 5 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office in Topeka notified the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office it was tracking a stolen 2015 Chevy Silverado, using a GPS device on the car. The car was headed north on U.S. Highway 75.

An off duty deputy followed the car into Holton. A Holton police officer tried to stop the car on Banner Road, but the vehicle drove through yards and stopped behind an old grocery store in town and the driver got out and ran away.

A police dog tracked the suspect to the Casey’s General Store at Fourth and Arizona, where officers arrested Keith McCracken, 32, for running from police, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and having stolen property.

“It is believed that the younger McCracken was (en route) to the Jackson County Jail to post bail on his older brother in a stolen vehicle,” Morse said in a news release.