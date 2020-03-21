Local business accepting donations to feed healthcare workers in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business is encouraging the community to give back to healthcare workers.

Blackbird Bistro in Topeka is accepting donations to send meals to workers at Stormont Vail and St. Francis.

You can donate $5 dollars, or $8 to give those in the medical field a breakfast or lunch.

Co-owner Jayson North say this is a way for the community to say thank you to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic like doctors and nurses.

“Hopefully this is a tremendous impact on them and sometimes just that little thing in the middle of your day can make a big difference knowing that other people are thinking about you,” North said.

He says they’ve already received more than 200 donations and hope to continue this for weeks to come.

If you would like to donate a meal, call the Blackbird at 785-271-8188.