Local business assists families with crime-scene, trauma cleanup

You might know who the first responders are in the community, but you’ve probably never thought about who cleans up the mess after a tragedy like a murder or suicide.

Travis Hansen is no stranger to dealing with loss.

“A family friend had somebody suicide on their property, and they were devastated and they didn’t know what to do,” said Hansen.

The cleanup was a problem he hadn’t even thought of. When he approached a franchise consultant, he never even knew this business existed.

“It’s ironic later on I would be that person to do that,” said Hansen.

Bio-One takes care of unattended deaths, rodent clean up and hoarding.

“We get a lot of phone calls, ‘hey I have blood on his mattress, what do I do with this carpet? I just can’t sit it by the curb,'” said Hansen.

It all starts with their truck. It’s just white. There is no flashy logo on their truck so as not to draw attention if you’re using their services.

“When we work with the family or individuals we try to make it as comfortable for them and ease the pain,” said Hansen.

Then they suit up and even tape down their gloves for protection against biohazards. Using a four part chemical process, they scrub down and dispose of anything that might be left from the scene.

Bio-One is even used by the federal government.

“When the Mandalay Bay shooting in Las Vegas happened, Bio-One was contracted directly by the FBI,” said Hansen.

The company was also used after the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida in 2016.

You might be wondering if Bio-One workers have a weak stomach. They say they know they’re doing good and helping others.

“Going into something like that does take a toll — you always need to be in the right mindset to help people,” said Golder.

Depending on the nature of the job some of their services will be covered by insurance.