Local business displays historic military car collection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Right now in the Little Apple, one local business is showcasing a display of historic military vehicles and uniforms.

The Manhattan Dream Car Collection has over 50 cars on the floor at a given time, but each November, they honor those who have served and are currently serving with collectible items.

“People just wanted to do something with us being so close to Fort Riley, the military being such an important part of our community and wanting to give something back,” Executive Dir. of the Manhattan Dream Car Collection Chris Gergeni, said. “We had people who wanted to come in and show their vehicles off so we just combined it all into one nice event that really allows people to come in and experience some unique vehicles.”

This year, the display consists of Jeeps ranging from 1942 to 1952 along with a military half-track.

Director of Operations, Doug Meloan, said they attempt to bring in new vehicles to the floor each year while appealing to a wide age margin.

“We want everyone who comes into the museum to find something entertaining and something they can understand,” Meloan said. “For the children that come in, maybe they haven’t seen some of these vehicles and this gives them the chance to really see what they look like inside and how they operated.”

The exhibit will last until Nov. 28. During this time period, all veterans and active-duty service members will be given free admission.