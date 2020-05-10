Local business embraces popular Topeka pastime

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Owls Nest Antique Mall and Flea Market invited people to park and pose during Saturday night’s cruise down Topeka boulevard.

People who posted a selfie on Facebook tagging the store’s page were entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift certificate.

“We’re not Topeka locals, but we call it home now and it’s just really exciting to see all this,” said co-owner TK Adams. “It is, and we just always want to give back to Topeka, so we wanted to embrace this awesome Topeka tradition,” said co-owner Lyndsey Adams.

They said the cruise down the boulevard was a great way to have some fun in an open space while still practicing social distancing.