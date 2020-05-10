Local business embraces popular Topeka pastime

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Owls Nest Antique Mall and Flea Market invited people to park and pose during Saturday night’s cruise down Topeka boulevard.

People who posted a selfie on Facebook tagging the store’s page were entered into a drawing to win a $25 gift certificate.

“We’re not Topeka locals, but we call it home now and it’s just really exciting to see all this,” said co-owner TK Adams. “It is, and we just always want to give back to Topeka, so we wanted to embrace this awesome Topeka tradition,” said co-owner Lyndsey Adams.

They said the cruise down the boulevard was a great way to have some fun in an open space while still practicing social distancing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories