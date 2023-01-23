TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the fifth straight year, the Chiefs are playing in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. With that comes excited fans and more business for local bars.

NFL Sunday has always been good for business at Jerimiah Bullfrogs in Topeka. But this Sunday, just like the last four years, workers are expecting more than just a Chiefs win.

“When the Chiefs do good it’s very good for the bar and bar sales,” Bullfrogs worker Lloyd Bias said. “And also brings in so much revenue for not only us, but other bars around Topeka.”

With big games comes preparation. Staff at Bullfrogs plan ahead to make sure they don’t run out of what they need to give customers the best game day experience they can.

“We tend to stock up on supplies and staff just to make sure the customer gets a good experience that they want,” Bias said. “Just like being at the game.”

Chiefs fans Bernie Lusk is just as excited for the game even though he won’t be at Arrowhead.

“Oh, I’m really excited,” Lusk said. “I almost bought tickets. I’m not nervous at all. I think the Chiefs have more going for them now because they’re not going to let them [Bengals] do it to them again. They’re gonna win it by I’m sure at least a touchdown. I think they’re gonna come out strong at the beginning, and then at the very end like they normally do, they’re gonna come back and make it even harder for the Bengals to win anything.”

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Bengals game will be at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. And just like most bars, you can expect a red wave at Bullfrogs.