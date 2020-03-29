Local business gets creative to connect the community during quarantine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business is getting creative to connect people in the community.

TopCity Costumes is live streaming bed time stories for children on their Facebook while they’re closed.

An employee dresses up in a Winnie the Pooh costume while another reads the book.

They say the the live-streams have drawn more than 1,000 viewers and give children watching a “shout-out” to make them feel special.

Co-Owner Rodney Harmon says it’s a safe way for them to connect with the community while everyone is staying at home and to keep children on their schedule.

“Go back to some of the normalcy even though we’re not leaving the house, it keeps them on some of the normalcy of everyday stuff throughout the house,” Harmon said.

Right now, the livestreams are Monday through Friday at 8:30 p.m., but they hope to change the schedule to Sunday through Thursday to accommodate more people.

To watch the next livestream, click here.