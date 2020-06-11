Local business honors Black Lives Matter movement through art

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSTN) – Right now, a local business is recognizing Black Lives Matter through art.

Capitol City Pawn and Jewelry has allowed people to tag its business for four years. A local artist has added a mural of George Floyd to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We serve every gender, race, and sexual preference so by him allowing that to happen it aligns us with the community we live in,” Samuel Spivey, senior area supervisor, said.

Spivey said all people are welcome to come and express themselves through art. The building is located at Sixth and Branner in East Topeka.