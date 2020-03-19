Local business making changes to keep doors open during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local coffee shop is making changes to keep their business safe for customers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dialogue Coffee House in Topeka has only been open for 11 months. They employ people with special needs and have quickly become a community favorite.

Now with the coronavirus pandemic and recommended quarantines, owner Caitlyn Halsey said business has slowed down.

“We live and work and love Topeka just as much as the rest of the community, so we just want to be a support to them as much as we can, but also keep our doors open as long as possible,” Halsey said.

She said they’ve made a few changes they hope will put people at ease.

If customers aren’t comfortable going inside, they can call and pay for their order over the phone and an employee will bring out their items. And of course, they’re wiping down surfaces several times a day.

Halsey said shopping local is so important and hopes the community can rally behind them and other businesses in Topeka.

“We love this community and we want to give back as much as we can too and just by supporting us, we’re able to give back more and more,” Halsey said.

Madeline Boles is a KU student finishing out her senior year online after the university canceled classes on campus.

She said she’s grateful for the space to take a break from the stress of the last few days.

“Have a place that we don’t just have to sit at our house and make our own coffee, but be able to come out and support and have somewhere to go,” Boles said.

Dialogue says they will continue to operate at their normal hours for as long as they can.