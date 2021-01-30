Local business owner, economist say $15 minimum wage change should be handled at state level

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are pushing for a $15 minimum wage increase nationwide as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, raising some concern for Topeka business owners.

Jared Rudy, owner of Norsemen Brewing Company, said he believes it’s important to pay his employees a livable salary. However, that ranges across the country.

“The cost of living in the U.S. is way different than the coast, or in big cities like New York City, Washington D.C.,” Rudy said.

The legislation would phase in the increase, by beginning with $9.50 in 2021, and gradually increasing it yearly until it reaches $15 in 2025.

If the wages are increased, Rudy said there are changes he would need to implement.

“Decreasing costs while trying to increase revenue would take priority,” Rudy said. “We may have to, for example, try to negotiate lower prices with our suppliers, to even having to raise prices on certain products.”

If worse comes to worst, Rudy said he may even have to lower his number of employees, and he would not be the only business owner being placed in that difficult position.

About 30% of employees in Kansas would be affected by the wage change, according to Paul Byrne, an economics professor at Washburn University.

“Depending on how much firms respond by reducing employment, you could expect anywhere between 5% to 14% of those workers may end up losing their jobs,” Byrne said.

Both Rudy and Byrne agreed that it makes more sense to have this legislation decided at a state or local level, instead of national.

“Local politicians, whatever side of the isle they’re on, they’re going to focus more intently on what the local impacts are,” Byrne said. “Whereas people analyzing it from the coast aren’t going to think a whole lot about… how this is going to impact Kansas.”

However, Rudy also noted some potential positives within the wage increase.

“Putting more expendable money in their pockets could translate into an increase in local spending,” Rudy said.

Lawmakers may begin considering the legislation as early as next week, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with a goal of passing it by March.