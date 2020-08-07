Local business owner recommends CBD oil to reduce anxiety, stress

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Edith Gaines, owner of D & E Wellness LLC in Topeka, is offering a popular product that may help you manage stress during the pandemic.

National CBD Day is Saturday, but the business has been busy since the pandemic began, Gaines said.

Gaines encouraged others to try it as well.

“It’s safe, it’s natural, it’s organic. Most of our products have three ingredients, which is the CBD oil, essential oils, and then maybe coconut oil,” Gaines said.

CBD oil is derived from the hemp plant, but is not a hallucinogen and does not make you high, Gaines said.

The oil can help reduce pain relief, anxiety, inflammation, and more.

If it’s your first time trying CBD, Gaines recommended beginning with a lower strength and gradually increasing it as needed.