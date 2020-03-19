Local business paying it forward to others during COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business is paying it forward to others in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden Rule Remodeling in Topeka bought $500 worth of gift cards from several local businesses like Dialogue Coffee House.

The owners, Matt and Sara Vincent, say they understand how difficult it is to be a business owner and especially right now with sales down due to the coronavirus.

They hope this small act of kindness will encourage others in the community to find a way to continue to support local businesses.

“So that’s all we’re doing is trying to encourage other people in the community to do the same thing and bring Topeka business, business when they need it,” Matt Vincent said.

The company plans to give the gift cards to families who need them right now and other businesses they see doing good for others.