Local business pledges $25,000 to help coronavirus relief for small businesses around the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lewis Toyota of Topeka has officially announced their plan to pledge $25,000 to the small business community. The donation aims to help Topeka and Shawnee County small businesses who are currently struggling due to the virus.

“This year has been full of ups and downs and we feel like this $25,000 may help a local business owner pay rent or even better pay an employee,” said Brad Lewis, Owner of Lewis Toyota. “Giving back to the community has been a focal point in my family business.”

The donation will come in the form of a community fund in which Lewis Toyota hopes will help inspire other businesses to donate as well. Businesses will need to apply to be considered for the financial assistance.

The dealership hopes to get the money directly into business owner hands within the next month and a half.

To learn more information about the community fund, visit gotopeka.com.