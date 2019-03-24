Local News

Local business suffers damage after hit and run

Posted: Mar 24, 2019 01:34 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2019 02:09 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A driver crashed into WestSide Stamp and Awards in Topeka early Sunday morning. 

Officials found the vehicle abandoned at the business on 21st and Fairlawn just before 2 a.m. 

They are still determining whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. 

The crash comes just years after the building was completely remodeled after a fire in October 2013. 

 

