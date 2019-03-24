Local business suffers damage after hit and run

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A driver crashed into WestSide Stamp and Awards in Topeka early Sunday morning.

Officials found the vehicle abandoned at the business on 21st and Fairlawn just before 2 a.m.

They are still determining whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The crash comes just years after the building was completely remodeled after a fire in October 2013.