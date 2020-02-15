Local business uses slime to teach kids about science

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center combined education and fun together for their Valentine’s Day slime event.

At the event, kids learned about the chemistry of slime and how it’s made. They also got to decorate the slime with things like heart shaped pieces.

Alexandria Lewis, one of the kids who attended the slime event on Saturday, said her favorite part of the day was getting to play with her sister and learning new things about slime.

“We put in big sparkles and little sparkles and also they’ve been talking about energy,” Lewis said.

The center’s next big event is “Slime-tastic Spring Break”, which will run from March 6 to March 14 at the discovery center.