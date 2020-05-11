Local businesses adjust to new normal after reopening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Annie’s Place and Prairie Fire Winery opened back up to the public this week.

The co-owner of Annie’s Place, Lisa Haskell, said Mother’s Day is typically their best sales day, but knew that wouldn’t be the case this year.

“Not the volume that it usually is, which we predicted, but we so appreciate those that are coming out to support,” Haskell said.

They did have a special Mother’s Day menu, but regardless of sales, they’re just happy to see familiar faces again and are slowly getting used to the new guidelines to stay open.

They’ve separated all tables 6 feet apart, are using disposable menus, and are offering curbside and carry out for customers.

Much like Annie’s, the owner of Prairie Fire Winery, Bob DesRuisseaux, said they’re excited to have customers back.

But they’ve been busy serving the community with more than just curb side pick up the past two months.

“Whad ambulance drivers here, nurses, doctors offices, police, fire. every level of city, county, state government,” DesRuisseaux said.

They partnered with Buck-U Distillery in Ottawa, Kansas to make their own hand sanitizer for people who needed it.

He said they’ll continue selling the hand sanitizer as long as there’s a need, as they also start to slowly re-open again to the public.

“We will slowly re-open with tastings and with by the glass. Right now, our outdoor seating, we have spread apart, our indoor seating,” DesRuisseaux continued.

Employees at the winery are also asked to wear a mask and gloves while inside.

Customers can still order on Prairie Fire’s website for curbside pickup. They are offering 20% off purchases through next weekend.

